Home Business Gentiloni: “The Recovery installment is not at risk, but the Italian plan must work. There is room for renegotiation”
Business

Gentiloni: “The Recovery installment is not at risk, but the Italian plan must work. There is room for renegotiation”

by admin
Gentiloni: “The Recovery installment is not at risk, but the Italian plan must work. There is room for renegotiation”

CERNOBBY. The next tranche of the Pnrr is not at risk, says Paolo Gentiloni, the decision of the “Commission will arrive in the next few days” but the Italian plan must “work well”. The EU commissioner speaks in Cernobbio, and shows optimism despite the panorama showing “a lot of uncertainty”. The country, he says, can count on “the dynamism of businesses” and the “scenario is better than expected and encouraging” despite the credit crunch.

This is why «enormous attention must be paid to Recovery. In such an uncertain context – says the former prime minister – it is the only tool we can use». According to Gentiloni «the banking system is stronger than many years ago. We are not the United States, we have a more attentive supervisory system» but «a further step towards banking union would be very important». The heart of the speech, however, is that Pnrr on which Mattarella also asked to keep attention high. “The Commission knows that the path is demanding but I am confident that there will be a solution soon” the former premier articulates, “it is the antidote to the risk of stagnation as the government I am sure it knows perfectly well”. Renegotiate the terms? «There is certainly a margin» he reasons and «when the amendment proposals arrive from the Italian side, the Commission is ready to examine them with the utmost collaboration and flexibility». Finally, the Stability Pact. “We have a commitment to conclude the negotiation process on the reform by the end of the year – he reasons – and I’m sure that a solution can also be found in this case”.

See also  The second life (all golden) of smartphones

You may also like

German Bundestag – Economic Committee advises on semiconductor...

Annual Report Observation |

Fisheries: Expert: Downtrend in herring stocks stopped

Lagarde to young people: “Solid banks, inflation is...

Rating agency Fitch confirms top rating “AAA” for...

The first images of the Lancia Concept, the...

The first oil and hydrogen integrated station in...

“Too big to fail” was 2008: everything you...

Polls, ministers most loved? They are 3. Meloni-Schlein...

Jack Ma is back in China

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy