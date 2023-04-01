CERNOBBY. The next tranche of the Pnrr is not at risk, says Paolo Gentiloni, the decision of the “Commission will arrive in the next few days” but the Italian plan must “work well”. The EU commissioner speaks in Cernobbio, and shows optimism despite the panorama showing “a lot of uncertainty”. The country, he says, can count on “the dynamism of businesses” and the “scenario is better than expected and encouraging” despite the credit crunch.

This is why «enormous attention must be paid to Recovery. In such an uncertain context – says the former prime minister – it is the only tool we can use». According to Gentiloni «the banking system is stronger than many years ago. We are not the United States, we have a more attentive supervisory system» but «a further step towards banking union would be very important». The heart of the speech, however, is that Pnrr on which Mattarella also asked to keep attention high. “The Commission knows that the path is demanding but I am confident that there will be a solution soon” the former premier articulates, “it is the antidote to the risk of stagnation as the government I am sure it knows perfectly well”. Renegotiate the terms? «There is certainly a margin» he reasons and «when the amendment proposals arrive from the Italian side, the Commission is ready to examine them with the utmost collaboration and flexibility». Finally, the Stability Pact. “We have a commitment to conclude the negotiation process on the reform by the end of the year – he reasons – and I’m sure that a solution can also be found in this case”.