Among the cases reported is the deprivation of liberty of a fast food delivery man in Soyapango.

From April to November 2020, through the use of special techniques, 59 members of different cliques of the criminal structure MS-13 who committed crimes in the departments of La Paz, San Vicente, La Libertad, and San Salvador were investigated.

There are 22 cases for various crimes, one of them for forced disappearance, which was that of a fast food delivery man, on April 12, 2020, when he was delivering hamburgers in Sierra Morena, in Soyapango, he was deprived of liberty by gang members belonging to two clicks of said structure.

Among the extortion cases, the victims were merchants who were demanded different amounts of money, one of them was asked for $1,200.00 or a firearm.

On this day, the Specialized Investigating Court A-1 of San Salvador ordered the opening of a trial against 48 defendants, accused of illegal groups, aggravated extortion, disappearance of persons, proposition and conspiracy in the crime of aggravated homicide and aggravated homicide. The defendants will continue in provisional detention.

Of the 59 defendants, the legal situation of 5 inmates who are absent are pending to be resolved; 52 have been sent to trial and 2 have been provisionally dismissed.

