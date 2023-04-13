A traditional end of the month dish to surprise family and friends.

Potato gnocchi ingredients

– One kilogram of papas.

– 300 grams of flour 0000.

– Two egg yolks egg.

– 50 grams of grated cheese.

– A dessert spoon of fine salt.

– A little bit of black pepper.

– A teaspoon of nutmeg.

– A bunch of coarse salt.

Preparation of potato gnocchi

– Wash well papas and cook them with the skin on in a saucepan with water and salt.

– When the potatoes are tender, throw them in the saucepan and peel them. To facilitate this procedure, you can prick the potatoes with a fork and remove the skin with a knife.

– Place them in a container y crush. If the potatoes are hot, much better, because they can be stepped on more easily.

– Incorporate the egg yolks, grated cheese, salt, pepper and nutmeg to make homemade gnocchi. Mix everything.

– Start adding to it flour little by little and, when the dough begins to take consistency, turn it over on the allowance to work more comfortably.

– Grab small portions of dough and make the way you like the most for the gnocchi. Cut the gnocchi approximately two and a half centimeters long, leaving them on the floured table so they do not stick. If you want to make the famous striped shape, pass the gnocchi through a fork, pressing lightly with your thumb. In this way, the Argentine potato gnocchi will take the shape we all know.

– Place a pot with plenty of water and a handful of coarse salt. When it boils, add the gnocchi and as they rise to the surface will be ready.

– Add your favorite sauce and that’s it.

It’s important to put attention on if there were uncooked gnocchi left over, they can be frozen and cooked at another time.



