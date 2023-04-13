A traditional end of the month dish to surprise family and friends.
Potato gnocchi ingredients
– One kilogram of papas.
– 300 grams of flour 0000.
– Two egg yolks egg.
– 50 grams of grated cheese.
– A dessert spoon of fine salt.
– A little bit of black pepper.
– A teaspoon of nutmeg.
– A bunch of coarse salt.
Preparation of potato gnocchi
– Wash well papas and cook them with the skin on in a saucepan with water and salt.
– When the potatoes are tender, throw them in the saucepan and peel them. To facilitate this procedure, you can prick the potatoes with a fork and remove the skin with a knife.
– Place them in a container y crush. If the potatoes are hot, much better, because they can be stepped on more easily.
– Incorporate the egg yolks, grated cheese, salt, pepper and nutmeg to make homemade gnocchi. Mix everything.
– Start adding to it flour little by little and, when the dough begins to take consistency, turn it over on the allowance to work more comfortably.
– Grab small portions of dough and make the way you like the most for the gnocchi. Cut the gnocchi approximately two and a half centimeters long, leaving them on the floured table so they do not stick. If you want to make the famous striped shape, pass the gnocchi through a fork, pressing lightly with your thumb. In this way, the Argentine potato gnocchi will take the shape we all know.
– Place a pot with plenty of water and a handful of coarse salt. When it boils, add the gnocchi and as they rise to the surface will be ready.
– Add your favorite sauce and that’s it.
It’s important to put attention on if there were uncooked gnocchi left over, they can be frozen and cooked at another time.
To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!
Subscribe