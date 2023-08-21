Home » 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Los Angeles, California with Minimal Damage
News

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Los Angeles, California with Minimal Damage

by admin

PRELIMINARY 5.5 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE ROCKS LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA

LOS ANGELES, CA – In a startling turn of events, a preliminary 5.5 magnitude earthquake rattled Los Angeles, California during the afternoon of Sunday, August 20, 2023. However, the United States Geological Survey quickly adjusted the magnitude to 5.1.

According to reports from the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 6.6 km from the city of Ojai in Ventura County, California. Fortunately, despite the initial panic, the United States National Weather Service has dismissed any tsunami warning.

Shortly after the magnitude 5.1 earthquake, a series of aftershocks occurred, with the largest registering a 3.6 magnitude. So far, there have been no reports of injuries or significant material damage caused by the tremor.

Eyewitnesses reported feeling the quake throughout the region, with slight shaking documented in areas such as the South Bay of Los Angeles County and Riverside County. Several users took to social media to share videos of the earthquake, showing lamps swaying back and forth, albeit at a mild intensity. Reports indicate that the tremor was also felt in Malibu, various parts of Los Angeles, Porter Ranch, and Manhattan Beach, among other locations.

The timing of this earthquake is noteworthy as southern California is currently being pummeled by heavy rains caused by Tropical Storm Hilary. The storm was initially anticipated to make landfall as a hurricane but was downgraded before reaching the United States. Despite the storm weakening, it is predicted to continue causing rainfall in the region over the next few hours.

See also  Assistant commissioner to sit-in against the green pass, Lamorgese: "Very serious statements"

Although the earthquake may have caused temporary concern, it appears to have resulted in little to no damage overall. Authorities continue to monitor the situation, and residents are urged to remain vigilant.

As always, experts emphasize the importance of preparedness and caution during seismic events, reminding individuals to secure loose objects and have emergency kits readily available.

This is a developing story, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

You may also like

They identify a woman murdered in the 450...

Sovereignists of Albania – Il Fatto Quotidiano

end of the american dream

Preliminary Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Strikes Ojai in Ventura...

Supersalud presented a new policy for the management...

57 Trapped People Rescued as Heavy Rainfall Causes...

Most Expensive Country for Bitcoin Mining? Italy From...

Under the auspices of Jamiat Ulema District Waqarabad,...

New $750 Monthly Check Available for Qualifying Families...

Invías blamed the tremor for the fall of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy