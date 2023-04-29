5 architectures of the twentieth century – the lessons of CASABELLAformazione – in presence | free entry

Milan, 15, 22 and 29 May, 6 and 12 June 2023

CASABELLAtrainingin collaboration with Proviaggiarchitecturededicates a cycle of five lessons to some of the most famous and fascinating architectural works of the last century.

During the meetings they will be revealed the secrets and the dynamics which led to the design and construction of architectural works, both Italian and foreign, capable of marking the history of international architecture and, even today, decades later, of being observed by professionals as models from which to draw inspiration for the correct exercise of the profession.

To inaugurate the exhibition – the 15 maggio – will be JK Mauro Pierconti with the Brion fell, the monumental funeral complex that evokes respect for death and the beauty of life, a testament to Scarpa’s genius. The 22 maggio it is the turn of the building that has become the very symbol of Australia, the Sydney Opera House designed by Jørn Utzon and narrated, for the occasion, by Françoise Fromonot. The next appointment is set for 29 maggioevening dedicated to Modena cemetery, expression of the rationalist-metaphysical style of the architect Aldo Rossi. The event will see Alberto Ferlenga as a speaker.

Il June 6th Daniele Pisani will lead the participants to discover the BE (Museu Brasileiro de Escultura) in São Paulo, Brazil, designed by Pritzker Prize winner Paulo Mendes da Rocha. The cycle of meetings will end on June 12th with the words of Franceso Dal Co who will focus on one of the most famous works signed by the architect Renzo Piano, an expression of his style and his intervention on the international scene: the Centre Pompidouco-designed with Richard Rogers.

How to participate

Membership is free subject to availability. Those interested can book directly on the website casabellaformazione.it by clicking on the event of interest.

Participation in the event will entitle to the recognition of 2 cfp for each lesson.

The initiative is realized with the support of Oikos Venicewhich carries on its close collaboration with CASABELLAformazione in the organization of cultural and training events for architects.

Lessons calendar

Monday May 15th | 18-20

Brion Tomb by Carlo Scarpa

con JK Mauro Pierconti

by Carlo Scarpa con JK Mauro Pierconti Monday May 22 | 18-20

The Sydney Opera House di Jørn Utzon

con Francoise Fromonot

di Jørn Utzon con Francoise Fromonot Monday May 29 | 18-20

Modena cemetery by Aldo Rossi

con Alberto Ferlenga

by Aldo Rossi con Alberto Ferlenga Tuesday 06 June | 18-20

The MUBE by Paulo Mendes da Rocha

con Daniel Pisani

by Paulo Mendes da Rocha con Daniel Pisani Monday 12 June | 18-20

The Center Pompidou by Renzo Piano and Richard Rogers

con Francesco Dal Co

5 ARCHITECTURES OF THE TWENTIETH CENTURY

15, 22 and 29 May, 6 and 12 June 2023

CASABELLA Laboratory

Theatro Milano, via Vigevano 8 – Milan

+ Info casabellaformazione.it