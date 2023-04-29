Home » Why does the oil itch in the throat? The answer is amazing
Health

Why does the oil itch in the throat? The answer is amazing

by admin
Why does the oil itch in the throat? The answer is amazing

Let’s find out why extra virgin olive oil tickles the throat, the answer is simple, but few know it.

Drop of EVO oil (Canva – Inran.it)

The extra virgin olive oil it is a food that dates back to ancient times and is used for cooking, baking and frying, but also for dressing salads, bread and focaccia. It is a food of the Italian tradition and is the hub of Mediterranean dieta must in our kitchens.

There are two main types of olive oil: extra virgin olive oil e virgin olive oilalso called lampante oil. The former is certainly superior, as it has far fewer impurities and its taste is much sweeter and less bitter. The extra virgin olive oil, in addition to being a really tasty food, is also very healthy.

Spiciness of olive oil, what causes this sensory characteristic

Bottle of oil (Canva – Inran.it)

There are many i benefits of extra virgin olive oil, is a food that is not only tasty but is rich in vitamins, antioxidants and also essential fatty acids. The antioxidant properties of extra virgin olive oil are due to the presence of polyphenols. These have important antibacterial and antiviral properties.

In addition, polyphenols help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, thrombosis, cancer and diabetes. Against diabetes, extra virgin olive oil helps limit glycemic peaks after meals. Extra virgin olive oil is also a beauty ally. For example, it can be applied to the hair for nourishing treatments, ideal, in fact, to obtain an anti-frizz and smoothing effect.

Olive oil on the table (Canva – Inran.it)

This wonderful substance can be classified on basis of its qualitywhich depends not only on the quality of the olives used, but also on the technology used to produce it and to maintain its storage conditions. Also the bitterness of the extra virgin olive oil gives an idea of ​​the quality. In fact, high bitterness is synonymous with low quality. But because extra virgin olive oil gives that pinching sensation in the throat when do we taste it?

IF YOU WANT YOU CAN SUBSCRIBE TO OUR TELEGRAM CHANNEL AND FOLLOW OUR VIDEOS AND OUR STORIE SU INSTAGRAM e TIKTOK

Well, the cause of the bitterness are the polyphenols. The greener the oil, therefore younger, the more it is rich in polyphenols, which accentuate this sensory characteristic. The reason it tastes bitter some times is also due to bottling. Indeed, if the bottle has not been sealed properly, the oil is exposed to oxygen, which is responsible for its flavor variation. It is therefore important to know how to recognize olive oil and its quality in order to be able to take advantage of it nutritional properties to the best.

See also  Daito Manabe: "With artificial intelligence I transform sounds into images"

You may also like

Ukraine, live coverage – Drones over Crimea: a...

Annalena Baerbock doesn’t tell them

MASKS AND SWABS IN HOSPITALS AND RESA, A...

ChatGpt is back in Italy after the shutdown...

Five Love Languages: How we show affection to...

Obsolete smartphones and tablets: new technology will retire...

Hardy ground cover against rampant weeds

Milan, Ibrahimovic: season over. Many doubts about the...

Netflix is ​​official: there’s a new subscription and...

right calf medial twin injury for Ibrahimovic

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy