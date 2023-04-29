Why does the oil itch in the throat? The answer is amazing

Let’s find out why extra virgin olive oil tickles the throat, the answer is simple, but few know it.

The extra virgin olive oil it is a food that dates back to ancient times and is used for cooking, baking and frying, but also for dressing salads, bread and focaccia. It is a food of the Italian tradition and is the hub of Mediterranean dieta must in our kitchens.

There are two main types of olive oil: extra virgin olive oil e virgin olive oilalso called lampante oil. The former is certainly superior, as it has far fewer impurities and its taste is much sweeter and less bitter. The extra virgin olive oil, in addition to being a really tasty food, is also very healthy.

Spiciness of olive oil, what causes this sensory characteristic

There are many i benefits of extra virgin olive oil, is a food that is not only tasty but is rich in vitamins, antioxidants and also essential fatty acids. The antioxidant properties of extra virgin olive oil are due to the presence of polyphenols. These have important antibacterial and antiviral properties.

In addition, polyphenols help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, thrombosis, cancer and diabetes. Against diabetes, extra virgin olive oil helps limit glycemic peaks after meals. Extra virgin olive oil is also a beauty ally. For example, it can be applied to the hair for nourishing treatments, ideal, in fact, to obtain an anti-frizz and smoothing effect.

This wonderful substance can be classified on basis of its qualitywhich depends not only on the quality of the olives used, but also on the technology used to produce it and to maintain its storage conditions. Also the bitterness of the extra virgin olive oil gives an idea of ​​the quality. In fact, high bitterness is synonymous with low quality. But because extra virgin olive oil gives that pinching sensation in the throat when do we taste it?

IF YOU WANT YOU CAN SUBSCRIBE TO OUR TELEGRAM CHANNEL AND FOLLOW OUR VIDEOS AND OUR STORIE SU INSTAGRAM e TIKTOK



Well, the cause of the bitterness are the polyphenols. The greener the oil, therefore younger, the more it is rich in polyphenols, which accentuate this sensory characteristic. The reason it tastes bitter some times is also due to bottling. Indeed, if the bottle has not been sealed properly, the oil is exposed to oxygen, which is responsible for its flavor variation. It is therefore important to know how to recognize olive oil and its quality in order to be able to take advantage of it nutritional properties to the best.

