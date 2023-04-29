careful! “ChatGPT” Copycat App Invades Mac App Store

Whether in the App Store or the Google Play Store, users have always complained that certain apps use limited functions to charge high prices in an attempt to defraud users of their wallets. In particular, the OpenAI chatbot ChatGPT is becoming popular, and a large number of “counterfeit” apps have poured into the App Store in an attempt to defraud users of subscription fees, and now they have invaded the Mac App Store.

Foreign media “MacRumors” quoted Privacy 1st researcher Alex Kleber’s in-depth study of the Mac App Store and found that there are dozens of counterfeit OpenAI/ChatGPT Apps from the same developers, which seem to be used to confuse consumers and exclude other developers. .

As long as users search for OpenAI or ChatGPT, many apps that provide the same function will appear, but Alex Kleber found that some developers confuse them through keywords, misleading marketing strategies, fake reviews, fake OpenAI Logo and multiple identical apps user.

These knock-off apps do not have the AI ​​chatbot functionality provided in the description at all, not only deceiving users, but also damaging the reputation of legitimate developers and hindering the development of the macOS platform application ecosystem.

Among them, two apps, Pixelsbay and ParallelWorld, are developers from Pakistan, and the codes of these two apps are as high as 99% the same. They have the same interface and the same paywall, and there is no way to exit the paywall popup, which can be confusing for users who are not used to force closing and restarting the app.

In addition, these ChatGPT App developers are taking advantage of the popularity of chatbots to charge high fees and earn a lot of money from it. However, in addition to numerous counterfeit Apps, there are also clear streams. The legitimate App integrates the ChatGPT function, allowing users to experience the convenience of the ChatGPT chat robot.

At present, we can only call on Apple to take a stricter stance against these fraudulent apps to prevent users from being deceived and suffering losses.

Original URL: Action Three Hee Wow

Image and source: MacRumors

▶▶▶See more Sanxi action wow articles

The developer created “JavaGPT”, so that Windows 98 can also play ChatGPT!

Easy to get started!Use NordVPN to watch dramas, games and information security across regions