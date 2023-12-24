5 former judicial officials in Nicaragua are sentenced to 15 years in prison

The former official of the Judicial Branch Yader Morazán has dropped a bombshell on social media, revealing that several high-ranking officials in Nicaragua have been sentenced to 15 years in prison for their involvement in a corruption network.

Morazán detailed in his post that the network was headed by convicted lawyer Berman Martínez, a former General Administrative Secretary of the CSJ, who allegedly managed political-partisan contributions and other operating expenses. Morazán claims to have received this information from his network of informants within the CSJ.

Among those convicted are Álvaro Carcache, director of infrastructure, Miguel Torrez, Deputy Director of Infrastructure, and Herrol Raiti Morales González, an advisor to the president of the CSJ, Alba Luz Ramos. Martín García, General Director of Information and Communications Technology, was also reportedly found guilty.

According to Morazán’s tweet, the preliminary and initial hearing took place in front of the tenth Court Judge Gloria María Saavedra, with the trial being held by the Fifth Court Judge, Félix Ernesto Salmerón.

Morazán also raises the question of whether the convicted individuals can be considered political prisoners, given the alleged flaws and secrecy surrounding the judicial proceedings.

This news comes amid reported dismissals of over a thousand people in the Nicaraguan judiciary, apparently led by vice president Rosario Murillo. Weeks ago, it was reported that at least 20 former officials were arrested, with these five being the first publicly known cases of corruption-related convictions.

It remains to be seen how these shocking developments will impact the political landscape in Nicaragua and how the government will respond to the explosive allegations of corruption at the highest levels of the judiciary.