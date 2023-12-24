2024 central government budget proposal negotiations have ended – Economic News

BudgetLast day of 2024 central government budget will be put to vote and then President ErdoganIt will come into force with the signature of .

on budget to public administrations An allowance of 11 trillion 7 billion 879 million 53 thousand Turkish Liras is given to special budget administrations, 865 billion 477 million 685 thousand Turkish Liras, and 38 billion 381 million 178 thousand Turkish Liras to regulatory and supervisory institutions.

The revenues are 8 trillion 353 billion 29 million 549 thousand Turkish Liras for the general budget, 66 billion 912 million 570 thousand Turkish Liras for special budget administrations’ revenues, and 801 billion 477 million 675 thousand Turkish Liras for Treasury aid, for a total of 868 billion 390 million 245 thousand. In Turkish Lira, the revenues of regulatory and supervisory institutions are estimated to be 38 billion 381 million 178 thousand Turkish Liras, including 37 billion 379 million 503 thousand Turkish Liras of own income and one billion one million 675 thousand Turkish Liras of Treasury aid, and the net financing of special administrations is 181 thousand Turkish Liras. It was stated that it was estimated as million 654 thousand Turkish Liras.

Click for other Economic News

Share this: Facebook

X

