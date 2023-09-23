Home » 5 male bodies were found in a house in Mexico – World News
5 male bodies were found in a house in Mexico – World News

5 male bodies were found in a house in Mexico

Mexican According to media reports, Emiliano Zapata He was killed with a gun in his house in the town of dead bodies of 5 people detected.

Police and medical teams came to the scene upon notice and announced that the bodies belonged to 5 men.

The bodies of these people were taken to the Forensic Medicine Center to determine their identities.

regarding the incident investigation While it was launched, it is considered that the attack resulted from a gang showdown.

