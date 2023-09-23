Home » Secretary of State Antony Blinken Calls for Deployment of Multinational Security Mission in Haiti and Pledges $100 Million
by admin
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, alongside Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, led a meeting on the security situation in Haiti during the UN General Assembly. Blinken requested the deployment of a multinational security mission in Haiti and expressed that the United States is prepared to ask Congress for a $100 million allocation for this mission. The Ministry of Defense also offered air and intelligence support. Kenya’s commitment to leading the security mission was praised by Blinken, who also commended the Haitian authorities for their vision in restoring security. Kenya’s mission includes operational support to the police, static assistance to secure strategic locations, and long-term reinforcement of the Haitian National Police. Although the specific deployment date has not been specified, Blinken announced that it will occur in the coming months. Furthermore, Blinken urged the international community to continue supporting Haiti and announced an additional aid package of $65 million to help the police combat armed gangs. He also mentioned that the US has already revoked around fifty visas of individuals promoting violence in Haiti.

