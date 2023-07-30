Home » 5 people were killed and 20 injured after a passenger bus overturned in Rajanpur, Fazilpur
5 people were killed and 20 injured after a passenger bus overturned in Rajanpur, Fazilpur

5 people were killed and 20 injured after a passenger bus overturned in Rajanpur, Fazilpur

Sunday, July 30, 2023, 10:44 am

Rajanpur (UMT News) A passenger bus overturned in Fazilpur, as a result of which 5 people died.
According to the details, 5 people died on the spot while 20 people were injured when a passenger bus overturned due to high speed in Fazilpur Tehsil of Rajanpur.

The pilgrims’ bus was going from Sakhi Sarwar to Jacobabad Sindh when an accident took place near Fazilpur.

Rescue officials say that the injured and dead bodies have been shifted to district and Fazil hospitals.

