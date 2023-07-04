5 private universities in Colombia among the best in Latin America

Every year, before the publication of academic rankings, Colombian universities consolidate their position. This shows that especially in Latin America, the country’s collaborative, innovative and frontier knowledge research system is recognized in the region.

According to the latest publication of the Latin American Ranking of Universities 2023 from the THE (Times Higher Education) agency on the best universities in the region, published in July of this year, 36 Colombian universities are on the list of the best in the region: 13 universities are public and 23 universities are private.

Among the 5 best private universities are: Universidad de los Andes, Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, ICESI, Universidad del Rosario and Universidad de la Sabana. (See position in the box)

For its part, the best public university is the National University of Colombia, followed by the University of Antioquia. Of the 212 Latin American universities analyzed, 36 are Colombian universities, and these results directly influence their reputation with potential students around the world.

A fact that both for teachers, students and graduates of the national universities that appear in the ranking evidences the great achievements and international recognition of education in the country.

The best universities in Latin America, according to THE

The process to be part of this select group is demanding and takes into account 5 pillars: research, citations, international perspective, teaching and research income from universities.

The three best universities in Latin America, according to the Latin America University Rankings 2023 by THE agency, are: Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, the University of Sao Paulo and the University of Campinas.

Brazil is the country with the most universities in the ranking, followed by Colombia. The progress of Latin American universities in the ranking is significant and reflects the competitive market in the education sector.

For Colombian universities, strengthening the research ecosystem is essential and increasingly formative research, research seedbeds made up of students and the possibility of doing applied research attract the interests of students, as well as innovation in teaching that they generate better quality and articulation with the needs of the labor market, which is part of what the increases in the scores in the ranking show.

These results and the evolution of the universities in the ranking highlight the recognition of the quality of the teaching team and the training in the academic programs that students receive, which are recognized internationally and are world leaders.

