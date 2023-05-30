Home » $50 million reward offered for information on kidnapped rancher
A new kidnapping has been registered in the department of Cesar, which adds four people in captivity.

The most recent case occurred in the township of Montecito, jurisdiction of Río de Oro, where at least six armed individuals took Sanin Mena, 86, a cattle rancher from the region, with residence in Ocaña, to an unknown destination.

Due to these events, an extraordinary security council was held in which the authorities made an offer of up to $50 million for information that citizens can provide to locate the elderly.

Until now, it has not been confirmed which criminal group may be responsible for the kidnappings in Cesar, however, in the south of this department, dissidents from the Farc, ELN, Clan del Golfo, common criminals and others commit crimes.

In this department, Amalia Arroyo, kidnapped in Tamalameque, and Heriberto Urbina, kidnapped in Curumaní, are kidnapped.

