Home » 50 thousand athletes have been benefited through the CABEI PRODEPORTE program
News

50 thousand athletes have been benefited through the CABEI PRODEPORTE program

by admin
50 thousand athletes have been benefited through the CABEI PRODEPORTE program

Home The latest 50 thousand athletes have benefited through the CABEI PRODEPORTE program The latestNational

Jun 27, 2023, 19:12 pm

The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), through the Program for the Construction of Infrastructure and Rescue of Sports Arenas at the National Level (PRODEPORTE), has benefited at least 50,000 Salvadoran athletes, reaffirming the institution’s commitment to stimulate the practice individual and collective sport.

The director of CABEI in El Salvador, Luis Rodríguez, explained: “This is a substantial advance that promotes healthy recreation, improves health, and encourages young people to be professionals in different disciplines.”

Through this program, it seeks to improve the infrastructure of sports venues in the country, in addition to promoting sports activities among Salvadorans.

Next PostThey capture drug traffickers who used the facade of “delivery” to operate

See also  Coronavirus, latest news: in Italy 19,470 new cases and 63 deaths

You may also like

The student group drives the growth of summer...

US police confirm death of actor Julian Sands

The creation of the New Municipality of Belén...

Wifo and IHS present current economic forecast

Colombia will run out of vaccines for covid-19,...

Police are investigating arson in Gohrischheide near Riesa

Ecuadorian soccer hopes that the TAS sanction for...

When investigating the work of the United Front,...

Invima warns about health risks when consuming American...

At Harkortsee there are now rest areas for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy