50 thousand athletes have been benefited through the CABEI PRODEPORTE program

Jun 27, 2023, 19:12 pm

The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), through the Program for the Construction of Infrastructure and Rescue of Sports Arenas at the National Level (PRODEPORTE), has benefited at least 50,000 Salvadoran athletes, reaffirming the institution’s commitment to stimulate the practice individual and collective sport.

The director of CABEI in El Salvador, Luis Rodríguez, explained: “This is a substantial advance that promotes healthy recreation, improves health, and encourages young people to be professionals in different disciplines.”

Through this program, it seeks to improve the infrastructure of sports venues in the country, in addition to promoting sports activities among Salvadorans.

