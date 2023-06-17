Home » 50,000 trees will be planted on restituted properties in Meta – news
News

50,000 trees will be planted on restituted properties in Meta – news

“The planting of 50,000 trees to harmonize life and nature,” is an initiative that aims to contribute to the care and preservation of the environment in Meta.

The Land Restitution Unit in alliance with the Government and the National Army promote the planting of native species in 25 restituted properties of the department and on the occasion of the commemoration of the 12 years of the validity of Law 1448 of 2011 or Law of victims.

Each beneficiary family receives an average of 2,000 seedlings of the species: Caño fistol, Guásimo, Gualanday, Leucaena, Palo cruz, Guayabete, Flor purple, Flor amarillo, Pan de año, Toscana and Yopo, which will be planted in areas that require restoration, live fences , windbreak barriers, scattered trees, enrichment of water sources, gallery forests, silvopastoral systems and agroforestry systems.

The day began on June 16 at the restituted La Florida property, located in the rural area of ​​the municipality of El Dorado and owned by the Albino family, as far as the director in charge of the URT in Meta, Paula Andrea Villa, and officials from the Ministry of the Environment of the department.

Paula Villa, announced the results of the management of the URT in Meta during the 10 months of the government of President Petro. “In this department, 222 requests have been received, of which 163 are currently pending, 34 claims have been filed before judges and magistrates for restitution to resolve 43 requests submitted by victims of the dispossession and forced abandonment of land.”

Likewise, 18 sentences have been handed down ordering the restitution of 4,056 hectares and 120 million pesos have been invested in the implementation of 3 productive projects.

Source: The Land Restitution Unit

