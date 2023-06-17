Choi Hyeon-man, Chairman of Mirae Asset Securities, “It was thanks to the practice of customer alliance that we avoided market disruption.”

Choi Hyun-man, chairman of Mirae Asset Securities, said that the reason why he was able to be free from a series of disruptive acts that recently occurred was because he had a sincere mindset to practice customer alliance.

On the 16th, Chairman Choi sent a letter to customers titled ‘Writing on the occasion of the 2nd anniversary of the Mirae Asset Customer Alliance Implementation Declaration’.

Chairman Choi said, “Two years ago today, Mirae Asset held the ‘Customer Alliance Practice Declaration Ceremony’ with the belief that the customer’s success is the company’s success.” I am sending you a letter to remind you of the importance of principles.”

Chairman Choi quoted Warren Buffett, who is called the master of investment, and emphasized the most important investment principle in building wealth. Warren Buffett’s first investment rule is ‘Never lose money’, and the second investment rule is ‘Never forget Rule 1’.

Chairman Choi said, “It is important to make money, but investing without losing money is more important.” We need to manage our assets,” he stressed.

“In the midst of the crisis, investors should widen their perspective from investments concentrated in Korean assets to reduce risks and maximize profits by diversifying investments in competitive global companies and themes,” he said. “Global diversification invests in multiple countries. “By diversification, we can hedge risks from economic and political instability in a particular country, reduce investment risk, and provide investors with an opportunity to enjoy the growth of the global economy.”

“Mirae Asset is striving to provide specialized financial services tailored to customers with the belief that the success of customers is the success of the company,” Chairman Choi said. We have set ‘process and risk management’ as our main strategy.”

He added, “I think that the reason why Mirae Asset Securities was able to be free from some of the unsavory aspects of the securities industry that have recently occurred is because of the customer-oriented investment process and the practice of customer alliances that put risk management as the top priority.”

Chairman Choi emphasized, “As a member of the global investment group, Mirae Asset Securities will continue to make more efforts to help customers successfully invest through various investment contents and timely provision of products and solutions.”