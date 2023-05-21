Home » 5,500 troops maintain “Fence” in Nueva Concepción without capturing the murderers
by admin
5,000 military units and 500 police agents maintain a “siege” in the municipality of Nueva Concepción, in the department of Chalatenango.

The military and police forces continue the search for the murderers of agent Maximino Antonio Vásquez Rodríguez, 52, who fell in an ambush last Tuesday afternoon.

According to the authorities, there have been some arrests of criminals who are part of the Mara Salvatrucha, a terrorist structure responsible for the murder, but no criminals involved in the ambush against the police.

Seven Polaris all-terrain artillery vehicles participate in the actions, which help the pursuit in rugged areas of Chalatenango, as well as specialized communication equipment and various vehicles and military supplies.

However, the expense incurred does not correspond to the meager results achieved.

