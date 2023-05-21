Clash between indigenous people and marijuana growers

The indigenous authorities of Cauca denounced that six community members were injured after clashes that occurred in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Santander de Quilichao, north of the department, with marijuana growers.

In a statement released by the Association of Indigenous Councils of Northern Cauca Acín, the confrontations took place “in the development of compliance with community mandates on the eradication of crops for illicit use”.

Acín spokespersons reported that the clashes occurred in the Munchique Los Tigres reservation, sector of the Paramillo 2 village.

Likewise, they explained that there was a breach of the agreements regarding the planting of illicit crops in the territories.

Opposition

On the other hand, the Secretary of Government of Cauca, Diego Aguilar, said that “unfortunately this is drawbacks in that some communities are planting illegal crops and the indigenous communities oppose these crops and, therefore, these situations of aggressive violence”.

According to the indigenous leaders, the clashes took place for several hours and machetes, sticks and other blunt elements were confiscated.

The injured, they said, were taken to care centers where they are recovering.

Likewise, they reported the capture of four growers, some of them with injuries.

The senior counselor of the Regional Indigenous Council of Cauca Cric, Carmen Gembuel, stated that “they had been talking for a long time with the people who are cultivating marijuana, who are in a union and with whom they had made some commitments in relation to time and not continue on the subject of crops”.

The leader explained that “in view of this situation, the authority has made the determination to carry out a manual eradication process and that is where there is a confrontation.”

On the other hand, the indigenous communities requested the accompaniment of Human Rights organizations, the Ombudsman’s Office and the Municipal Ombudsman.

Comments