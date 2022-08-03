LUSIGLIE ‘. A 51-year-old farmer was left with his leg crushed by a motor pump, victim of an accident at work in the late afternoon yesterday, Tuesday 2 August. The dramatic episode just before 6pm in the Fogliola region, an area in the open countryside between the towns of San Giorgio Canavese and Lusigliè.

On the post of the carabinieri of the San Giorgio Canavese station and the Spresal technicians who collected the first testimonies including that of a person who witnessed the scene and will try to reconstruct the incident. It seems that the man was working next to the motor pump, in fact, to draw water to irrigate the corn fields. Perhaps due to inattention or a sudden movement he put his leg next to the mechanical means that first hooked the pants and then dragged the limb between the gears.

Although the alarm was raised immediately and the timely intervention of a 118 medical team (and subsequently of the helicopter rescue), the situation appeared immediately compromised: the farmer’s limb was in poor condition from the thigh down.