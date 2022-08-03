Home Sports De Laurentiis and Koulibaly, the controversy: “Enough Africans in Naples”. The ex: “Respect” – Sport
De Laurentiis and Koulibaly, the controversy: "Enough Africans in Naples". The ex: "Respect"

De Laurentiis and Koulibaly, the controversy: "Enough Africans in Naples". The ex: "Respect"

Naples, 3 August 2022 – “I will not take more African players if they want to play the African Cup, otherwise we can no longer have them. We pay their salaries and they leave to play with the others. It doesn’t seem right.” signed Aurelio De Laurentiis. The president of the Napoli he spoke thus in the interview with Smart TV, a Wall Street Italia program. Statements that immediately made the rounds, arousing various reactions, including that of those who, the blue shirt, wore it until very recently: Kalidou Koulibaly. “I think the most important thing is to have respect for everyone. When I played in Naples, I also represented Senegal – said the new Chelsea central defender – It is true that it was very hard when we left for the African Cup, but it is necessary. respect also for the African Nationals “.

New agreement between Tim and Dazn: Serie A will now also go to Sky

“A thought from De Laurentiis, not from Naples”

Koulibaly sold to the Blues, the Azzurri are left with two African players in pink: the Cameroonian midfielder André Zambo Anguissa and the Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen. “As captain of Senegal, I believe it is not correct to speak of an African national team in this way. I respect what the president thinks, if he believes that the team is able to play without Africans it is his right – added Koulibaly – But I am sure that in Napoli there are many people who do not think like him. I take these statements as something he thinks, not as what the city or the club thinks “.

