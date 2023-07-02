Home » 57-year-old injured in tractor accident in Neuhofen
57-year-old injured in tractor accident in Neuhofen

The 57-year-old was driving his tractor in the Neuhofen an der Krems area (Linz-Land district) at around 12:15 p.m. to park an unloaded trailer in a meadow. In a left turn, the trailer became detached from the towing vehicle for reasons that are still unknown and rolled down a sloping meadow. The man jumped off the tractor and tried in vain to stop the trailer. He injured himself so badly that he had to be taken to the hospital in Wels.

