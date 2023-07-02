Tour de France: Yates twins put their stamp on the start

The Slovenian, who led a group of twelve chasing him to the finish, secured four bonus seconds in third place in the duel with defending champion Jonas Vingegaard. At the same time, the Dane crossed the finish line in ninth place. After his fall at Liège-Bastogne-Liège in April, Pogacar has shown in the first comparison with the best that he has to be reckoned with again.

“I don’t know what to say,” said Adam Yates, but immediately made it clear that his captain Pogacar is the boss. “When my brother came, I didn’t know if I could work with him. I asked on the radio and they said: ‘Go for it’,” he said in the winner’s interview. “We (Simon and he, note) are really close. It’s really nice to share this experience with him. I’m super happy.”

Yates twins dominate tour opener

Adam Yates (UAE) won the opening stage of the 110th Tour de France ahead of his twin brother Simon Yates (Jayco), making for a historic Tour opener.

For a short time, Pogacar helper Felix Großschartner had led the field about eleven kilometers from the finish, but when he pulled away a little, he was replaced by Yates. In doing so, he adhered exactly to the requirement that he had explained before the tour: “I’m the one who keeps up the pace up to the last mountain when there are difficult stages.” This plan worked out excellently right from the first section.

APA/AFP/Thomas Samson A few meters from the finish, Adam Yates made the decisive attack, breaking away from his twin brother Simon.

Tour for Carapaz and Mas already over

The race had long been dominated by a five-man breakaway, but in the end the stars prevailed. However, not all. With just under 20 kilometers to go, three riders crashed, including the two overall podium contenders Richard Carapaz (EF Education) and Enric Mas (Movistar). The Tour de France is over prematurely for both of them.

Carapaz, third in the 2021 tour, was able to get back on the bike after the fall, but crossed the finish line a long time later and with a pained face. The Ecuadorian fractured his left kneecap, which the subsequent X-ray revealed. Olympic champion Mas, the Spanish captain in Gregor Mühlberger’s team, gave up immediately with a broken shoulder blade and went to the hospital.

Gall excited by mood

Of the six Austrians, Felix Gall (AGR2) ended up furthest ahead as 36th (+33 seconds). The 25-year-old Tour debutant said after the race: “The atmosphere was incredible all day, it was absolutely amazing. But in the race you could tell that it wasn’t an ordinary race, it was super nervous, there were constant fights for positions. It was super tough in the final. Personally, I haven’t felt that great yet, but it’s only just started, it’s going to be a long time coming.”

Großschartner was the second-best Austrian in 44th (+1:19), Patrick Konrad (Bora) finished in 60th place. On Sunday, the tour guest performance in Spain will continue with the second stage over 208.9 kilometers from Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastian. Even then, five mountain classifications are waiting again, which will suit the classic specialists. It is the longest stage of the entire tour, the start of the tour has it all before the first few meters in France.

Tour de France 1. Etappe

Bilbao – Bilbao (ESP, 182 km): 1. Adam Yates GBR 4:22:49 2. Simon Yates GBR + 0:04 3. Tadej Pogacar SLO 0:12 4. Thibaut Pinot FROM -“- 5. Michael Woods CAN 6. Victor Lafay FROM -“- 7. Jai Hindley FROM -“- 8. Mattias Skjelmose Jensen THEN -“- 9. Jonas Vingegaard THEN -“- 10. David Gaudu FROM -“-

Felix Gall

AUT

0:33

44.

Felix Großschartner

AUT

1:19

60.

Patrick Konrad

AUT

4:59

103.

Michael Gogl

AUT

11:03

105.

Gregor Muehlberger

AUT

-“-

122.

Marco Haller

AUT 13:53 Standing after one of 21 stages: 1st Adam Yates GBR 4:22:49 2nd Simon Yates GBR + 0:08 3rd Tadej Pogacar SLO 0:18 4th Thibaut Pinot FRA 0:22 5th Michael Woods CAN -“- 6th Victor Lafay FRA -“- 7th Jai Hindley AUS -“- 8th Mattias Skjelmose Jensen DEN -“- 9th Jonas Vingegaard DEN -“- 10th David Gaudu FRA -“- 36th

Etappenplan Tour de France 2023

01.07. 1. Stage Bilbao – Bilbao (ESP, 182 km) 02.07. 2. Etappe Vitoria-Gasteiz – San Sebastian (ESP, 209 km) 03.07. 3. Etappe Amorebieta-Etxano (ESP) – Bayonne (185 km) 04.07. 4. Etappe Dax – Nogaro (182 km) 05.07. 5. Etappe Pau – Laruns (165 km) 06.07 6. Etappe Tarbes – Cauterets-Cambasque (145 km) 07.07. 7. Etappe Mont-de-Marsan – Bordeaux (170 km) 08.07. 8. Etappe Libourne – Limoges (201 km) 09.07. 9. Etappe Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat – Puy de Dome (184 km) 10.07. Ruhetag in Clermont-Ferrand 11.07. 10.Etappe Vulcania – Issoire (167 km) 12.07 11.Etappe Clermont-Ferrand – Moulins (180 km) 13.07. 12. Etappe Roanne – Belleville-en-Beaujolais (169 km) 14.07. 13. Etappe Chatillon-sur-Chalaronne – Grand Colombier (138 km) 15.07. 14.Etappe Annemasse – Morzine The Portes du Soleil (152 km) 16.07. 15.Etappe Les Gets The Portes du Soleil – Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc (180 km) 17.07. Ruhetag in Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc 18.07. 16. Etappe Passy – Combloux (22 km/EZF) 19.07. 17.Etappe Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc – Courchevel (166 km) 20.07. 18. Etappe Moutiers – Bourg-en-Bresse (186 km) 21.07. 19. Etappe Moirans-en-Montagne – Poligny (173 km) 22.07. 20.Etappe Belfort – Le Markstein Fellering (133 km) 23.07. 21.Etappe Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines – Paris Champs-Elysees (116 km)