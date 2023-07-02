Home » Diodato enchanted by the “spaghettone” with sea urchins
World

Diodato enchanted by the “spaghettone” with sea urchins

by admin
Diodato enchanted by the “spaghettone” with sea urchins

by livesicilia.it – ​​8 hours ago

Yesterday at lunch, the famous Italian singer-songwriter Diodato, winner of Sanremo in 2020 with the song “Make noise”, indulged in a delicious first course spaghettoi with sea urchins in the renowned Kalhesa restaurant in Palermo. This special moment happened before his performance at the concert organized by Radio…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «From Sanremo to Palermo: Diodato enchanted by the “spaghettone” with sea urchins appeared 8 hours ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  The Hong Kong government no longer announces the positive number of rapid tests | confirmed cases | isolation order | cancel

You may also like

When should you return to your ex-partner |...

Schlein: “United on the minimum wage, this government...

Daily horoscope for July 2, 2023 | Magazine...

Usa 2024, Obama takes the field for Biden:...

Florence-Rome line, large animal hit: problems also in...

Tragic Shooting on Puerto Rico Beach Leaves Maryland...

Russian Sofija Pozdnyakova left her husband who went...

Partizan closest to Nikola Mirotic because of Jadran...

Weather forecast Sunday July 2, 2023 | weather...

Vincenzo D’Amico died at the age of 68....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy