The Yangtze River Delta Railway Shuyun Expects Record-Breaking 150 Million Passengers and Introduces New Train Map for Convenient Travel

The passenger traffic of the Yangtze River Delta Railway Shuyun is expected to exceed 150 million, according to the China Railway Shanghai Bureau Group Co., Ltd. This number represents a significant increase compared to the same period in 2019, with tens of millions more passengers. The new train map implemented on July 1 will make travel to the west and northeast more convenient.

The railway summer transportation for 2023 is set to be fully launched on July 1. The Yangtze River Delta Railway is projected to transport over 150 million passengers, surpassing the figures from 2019 by more than 10 million. This represents a growth rate of over 7%, reaching record-breaking levels.

To enhance convenience, the Yangtze River Delta Railway has introduced a new train operation map. This includes the addition of 9 pairs of direct passenger trains from the Yangtze River Delta to various destinations such as Beijing, Henan, Jiangxi, Shandong, and Gansu. The Fuxing high-speed train will now directly connect Shanghai and Xining. Furthermore, the new map focuses on increasing capacity to the northeast and other scarce directions, assisting with inter-city commuting, and supplementing the transport capacity of the Yangtze River Delta to Harbin, Wuhan, Qingdao, and other destinations. This includes the addition of high-speed trains and EMU trains to accommodate the increased demand.

Commuting between Shanghai, Nanjing, Shanghai, and Hangzhou has also been made easier with the new map. It includes the addition of commuter trains such as G7179 from Nanjing South to Shanghai Hongqiao and G7738 from Wuhu to Hefei South. Additionally, weekend lines will be opened on Fridays and Sundays from Shanghai Hongqiao to Hangzhou East.

For the Hangzhou-Taiwan high-speed railway line, adjustments have been made to meet the strong demand for early commuting. The map now includes the extension of the operation section from Jiaozuo to Wenling and from Taizhou to Jiaozuo via the Hangzhou-Taiwan and Hangzhou-Shenzhen high-speed rail lines.

Various other adjustments and extensions have been made, including the extension of through-passenger trains and the introduction of shorter travel times. The travel time from Shanghai to Jilin has been reduced by nearly 10 hours, and ticket prices remain the same despite the upgrades.

Overall, the implementation of the new train map and the increased passenger traffic are expected to greatly improve travel convenience and efficiency within the Yangtze River Delta Railway network.

