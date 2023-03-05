KIEV (dpa-AFX) – According to his own statement, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj is firmly convinced that those responsible in Russia for the war against his country are awaiting their just punishment. “All Russian murderers, every organizer of this aggression, everyone who in any way causes the war against our country and terror against our people, they all must be punished,” said Zelenskyy in his evening video address on Sunday. The cornerstone for this was already laid at the international conference “United for Justice” in Lviv in the past few days.

Punishing those responsible for the war against Ukraine is “not just a dream of justice,” underscored Zelenskyy. “This is work that is already underway.” The world is “strong enough” to punish Russia for the war. “And we will give the world the courage and the means to carry out the punishment.”

At the Lviv conference, it was agreed, among other things, to set up a new International Center for the Prosecution of War Crimes. The center aims to secure evidence for future trials.

Ukraine has been trying for months to form an international court modeled on the Nuremberg tribunal for Nazi war criminals with its supporters, before which leading Moscow representatives are to answer for the war against the neighboring country.

The meeting in Lviv was attended by US Attorney General Merrick Garland and Dutch Deputy Prime Minister Wopke Hoekstra.