They’ve heard about themselves so many times this season that they’ve been written off. They’ll grow up. That they are no longer hungry and have lost their drive. None of that was true on Sunday night. Football Liverpool celebrates a dream 7-0 victory in a thrashing with Manchester United. The team from the city of Beatles is already fifth in the Premier League, which would mean a ticket to the Europa League after the season. On the other hand, United are suffering their most crushing defeat since the 1930s. “It was unprofessional,” marveled coach Erik ten Hag.

