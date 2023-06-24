5G roaming for the holidays

The summer holidays are about to start and travel time is just around the corner. Most mobile phone users don’t want to do without telephoning and surfing the web – and they don’t have to. Thanks to the European Roaming Regulation, consumers in other EU countries can make calls, send text messages and use the Internet without additional charges. And Telekom customers now often have 5G reception.

Number of 5G partners doubled

To this end, Telekom has partner contracts with more than 120 telecommunications companies in 60 countries. According to the company, the number of 5G partners has doubled since the summer of 2022. These include countries with Deutsche Telekom national companies such as Poland, Croatia, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Greece, Austria and the USA. But also in France, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Canada or Turkey, travelers can surf, stream or share beach selfies with friends and family with 5G.

No extra charge: 5G roaming in the EU

With their German SIM card, Telekom customers can surf the 5G network of partner companies within the EU, including Great Britain and Switzerland, without additional fees. In addition to a 5G-capable smartphone, the prerequisite for this is that 5G is technically available in the foreign partner network. Travelers continue to use their tariff under the same conditions as in Germany. This also applies to telephoning and sending SMS. For trips outside of the EU, mobile phone providers offer pre-bookable options. The Travel Mobil basic packages from Telekom, for example, can be booked for one month from €14.95. There is 1 GB for mobile internet use (where possible in the 5G network).

5G network now also at the discounter subsidiary Congstar

For everyone who is not drawn to far away places, Telekom also offers 5G network quality for holidays at home: around 80 million people can already use Telekom’s 5G network throughout Germany – that corresponds to over 95 percent of the population.

Customers of the Cologne-based mobile communications provider congstar, a subsidiary of Telekom, can also surf the 5G network. The 5G option at congstar enables surfing at a maximum of 50 Mbit/s and can be added to the congstar Allnet Flat tariffs and congstar X for 5 euros per month and as required.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

