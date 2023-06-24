40,000 at Campovolo for Italia Loves Romagna

In 40 thousand, at Campovolo in Reggio Emilia, to raise funds and to make the people of Romagna feel less alone who, now over a month ago, suffered the flood that devastated the plains and mountains with landslides. With a parade of artists who, eleven years after ‘Italia loves Emilia’ which brought music in support of those who had experienced the drama of the earthquake, returns with ‘Italia loves Romagna. 1.8 million was raised from ticket sales which, thanks to the contribution of the sponsors who covered the out-of-pocket costs of the show, will go, with the Antoniano’s partnership, to support educational and cultural projects in the most affected centers of Romagna.

But the goal, as Gianmarco Mazzi, undersecretary for culture with responsibility for live music who has promoted the initiative since the first days after the flood, has also said, is to reach three million, thanks also to the solidarity text messages to the number 45538 which can be sent until July 5th.

Live on Raiuno, leading the stellar cast of artists who have joined the initiative, the master of ceremonies Amadeus, born in Romagna because he was born in Ravenna, who hosted the evening with Alessia Marcuzzi, Giorgio Panariello and Francesca Fagnani. And then the Negramaro, Andrea Bocelli, Max Pezzali, Emma, ​​Elodie, Giorgia, Elisa, Madame, Tananai and Fiorella Mannoia and many others, with all their hits and many duets, with the National Symphony Orchestra of the Italian Conservatories, formed by 63 young musicians who, for this occasion, mainly come from Romagna and Emilia.

Leading the parade of Italian music stars, however, was the turn of the singers from Emilia-Romagna, from the dean and always present when it comes to giving a hand, Gianni Morandi, to the Campovolo landlord Ligabue, from Zucchero who opened the concert with ‘Partigiano Reggianò, up to the very Romagnoli Laura Pausini, originally from one of the areas where the flood has done the most damage.

«I’m about to leave for my new live adventure after 4 years – said the singer from Solarolo – but returning to the scene starting from this charity concert having the possibility of making my voice available for our areas so affected, moves me deeply. . I go back on stage for them and I dedicate all my voice to them. Being here is an honor as well as a pleasure: I’ve always been proud of my land around the world and doing it on this occasion is the most natural thing in the world for me, it’s a duty”.

And as a standard-bearer of Romagna, his performance could not miss ‘Romagna mià, the anthem of Romagna, which also became a symbol of solidarity when it was sung by all those who found themselves shoveling mud during the drama.

«Since this tragedy happened – said Laura Pausini – I have tried to help not only personally, but also by giving the willingness to be there on all occasions that could give concrete help to the inhabitants of my Romagna. Today everything has changed in this wonderful land, but the strength and determination of my people has not changed, as they try to get back up with great effort, never giving up. And today my thoughts go to all of them, including my family members and my school friends involved».

but it will be possible to reach three million euros, which in reality are a drop, the needs are much greater, but I hope this drop in the ocean can be an example for everyone». This was stated by Gianmarco Mazzi, undersecretary for culture with responsibility for music and live entertainment, who promoted Italia loves Romagna, the concert at Campovolo in Reggio Emilia to raise funds for the populations affected by the flood.

«Even solidarity – he said – is a form of culture. We were greatly affected by what happened and I personally felt great pain. As a Veronese, for us the sea is in Romagna, it hurt me to think that this event had happened before the summer season, fundamental months for Romagna. With tonight’s demonstration we want to encourage people to book their holidays in this land, a place that evokes the sea and the summer”.

