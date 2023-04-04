Home News 60 million for businesses
60 million for businesses

60 million for businesses

From 2 May, the start of the questions

The Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy has today published the directorial circular which clarifies the terms and procedures for submitting applications for access to concessions for the year 2023 provided for by article 1 of law 197 of 2022.

Recipients of the intervention are businesses and self-employment income holders located in the Urban Free Zone established in the municipalities of Lazio, Umbria, Marche and Abruzzo affected by seismic events which have taken place since 24 August 2016.

The tax and social security exemptions can be requested starting from 2 May and until 24 maggio 2023.

beneficiary of the new concessions are exclusively companies and self-employment income holders duly established and active as at 31 December 2021, already beneficiaries of the concessions referred to in article 46, paragraph 2, of decree-law 50/2017 within the context of the previous announcements issued by the Ministry.

The resources available for 2023 are approximately 60 million of Euro.

For more information

