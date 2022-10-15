Home News The Advar march is back, a double path to support the association
News

The Advar march is back, a double path to support the association

by admin
Sunday, October 16, the “Great march of the Advar” will be back in attendance, with the traditional two routes, from piazzale Burchiellati at 10.30, or from the Monigo stadium at 11.15, with joint arrival at the Olimpia park of the Casa dei Gelsi, in Via Fossaggera. And this year, for the more athletic, in parallel to the walk, also the Run for Advar, a 10 km run immersed in nature, between S. Bona and Borgo Furo, starting at 9 am and arriving in the garden of the ‘Hospice.

In these two years of the pandemic, the Advar has never interrupted the services to people and has persevered in organizing events that would contribute to producing economies of support. Among these was the “Social March”, in which citizens participated by sending photos and videos of walks through the Prosecco vineyards, along the lagoon coast, on the peaks of the Dolomites, or simply – with equal effectiveness – in the garden of the condominium.

But finally, after two years of limitations, the march returns to its origins: all citizens are invited to join the streets of the city to witness attention and closeness to the people who suffer and their families, concretely helping Advar so that it can continue to take care of them.

As always, the long river of friends will arrive in the Hospice garden: a traditional event for the Advar community, with which citizens will be able to share the profound values ​​of the human dimension, also introducing new ways of being together. This year the launch of the balloons will be entrusted to the president, who will release a bouquet of “colored bubbles” that will fly, ideally bringing the thoughts and desires of the participants to the sky to meet distant affections.

See also  The restoration of the altar dedicated to Wojtyla has been completed

The contingent period, in fact, recalled the importance of the environment, and as always, ADVAR has adopted the spirit of collective wisdom of taking care of the planet that welcomes us all, even avoiding releasing thousands of balloons, which – although biodegradable – they would not be without effects on the environment.

A party for everyone, with a responsible offer always in support of those who suffer. All accompanied by music, with the Majorettes and the Band of Maser, the Baghe della Zosagna, but also with the Doremissimi, the Growin’Up Singers and the Voice Ensemble of Paola Pascolo. As always, alongside the president Anna Mancini, there will be the mayor of Treviso, Mario Conte, the Amici Alpini, including Antonio Barbirato representing the President Marco Piovesan (in Naples for the 150th anniversary of the Corps) and Giuliana dal Pozzo, in name of the city police.

