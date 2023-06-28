Home » 62 Quito neighborhoods participate in the ‘Be in solidarity with a community animal’ contest – Diario La Hora
News

62 Quito neighborhoods participate in the ‘Be in solidarity with a community animal’ contest – Diario La Hora

by admin
62 Quito neighborhoods participate in the ‘Be in solidarity with a community animal’ contest – Diario La Hora

The National Polytechnic University and more than 30 of neighborhoods of Quito are participating in the contest ‘Be in solidarity with a community animal’. The objective is to raise awareness in the community about the responsible ownership of community dogs and cats.

In order to raise awareness about community animals a contest was created Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with him to promote co-responsibility and citizen participation in the responsible ownership of community dogs and cats in Quito.

As of this Tuesday, June 27, 2023, participants have registered 63 of their community animals. The National Polytechnic University is participating with its puppy ‘Suco’. From the institution it has been indicated that this community mascot has a perfect record of compliance with the 10 commandments of keeping a community animal (SEE BOX).

The other 62 mascots are from neighborhoods throughout the city: La Tola, Pintag, San Isidro del Inca, Mena dos, Conocoto, El Ejército, Santo Tomás 2, Ciudadela Ejército, Argelia Alta, Ferroviaria, Yaruquí, Llano Grande, Loma de Puengasi , San Jose de Moran, Los Cóndores Sector, San Juan de Calderón, Cdla. Mexico, Amagasi del Inca, El Condado, “La Pampa”, La Tola Chica 2, Middle of the World, Cumbayá, Bicentennial Park, Colinas del Norte, Puertas del Sol Las Acacias Complex, Chillogallo, Santa Lucía, La Mariscal Edificio Epmmop, Puengasí , Nanegal, Pisulli, La Armenia, Oyacoto.

This contest is aimed at communities of young people, students, institutions, neighborhood residents and citizens in general who care for a community animal in an organized manner.

See also  2022 Beautiful Habitat Summit held through innovation, empowerment and co-construction - Xinhua English.news.cn

With the support of private companies, symbolic prizes will be awarded to those responsible for community animals.

How to take part?

Follow the social networks of the Animal Welfare Unit on Facebook (UBAdeQuito), Instagram (UBA_Quito), Twitter (UBA_Quito)

Share the best photo of the community dog ​​or cat with the hashtag #AnimalesComunitarios and tag the UBA.

Fulfill the 10 commandments to care for a community animal

Contest dates

You can nominate the community mascot until June 28. The draw and the publication of the winners will take place on June 30 and finally, the prize will be delivered on July 1.

10 rules for caring for a community animal

The Municipal Code establishes that the parameters for the care of community animals are:

Put a visible identification plate on them
2. Keep the vaccination and deworming card updated
3. Sterilize and care for them during their recovery
4. Give them water and food daily
5. Provide them with a permanent roof
6. Provide them with timely veterinary care
7. Periodically evaluate the behavior of the animal
8. Assume responsibility for the collection of droppings.
9. Register them in the Metropolitan Registry of Urban Fauna – Remetfu (coming soon)
10. They must not represent a danger to public health

In Quito there are 1,329,790 homeless animals, but the community can help them

You may also like

The student group drives the growth of summer...

US police confirm death of actor Julian Sands

50 thousand athletes have been benefited through the...

The creation of the New Municipality of Belén...

Wifo and IHS present current economic forecast

Colombia will run out of vaccines for covid-19,...

Police are investigating arson in Gohrischheide near Riesa

Ecuadorian soccer hopes that the TAS sanction for...

When investigating the work of the United Front,...

Invima warns about health risks when consuming American...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy