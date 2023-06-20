65 dead and 10 missing: the search for the landslide that occurred in March in Ecuador ends

The tragedy also left 44 people injured and 1,034 homeless.

Almost three months after the landslide registered in the canton of Alausí, in the Ecuadorian province of Chimborazo, the search and rescue work was terminated on Monday.

The actions ended at the request of the Municipality of Alausí, although there are still 10 missing people, with the aim of protecting the integrity of the rescuers, indicated the Risk Management Secretariat (SGR) of the South American country.

«He went down one more part of the slope, so this has already forced us to take more precautions“, announced last Sunday the mayor of Alausí, Remigio Roldán, in statements to Ecuavisa.

In addition to the 10 missing, this tragedy, which occurred on March 26, left 65 people dead, 44 injured and 1,034 homeless.

The last two lifeless bodies were found on the afternoon of last Wednesday June 14 at the disaster site and a day later they were identified as Miguel R. and Maria J.then reported the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).

a graveyard

The landslide left an affected area of ​​24.3 hectares. According to the mayor, they are working on a project with the Escuela Superior del Litoral (Espol) to stabilize the slope at ground zero.

“We will follow the corresponding procedure to declare graveyard (the place), in memory of the people we have not been able to rescue,” Roldán said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

