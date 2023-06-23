66 years educating Colombians

“More than 60 million people have been trained in our institution, which educates young people in training for work, which is at the service of the Colombian people”says the general director of SENA, Jorge Eduardo Londoño Ulloa.

They have spent six decades training the inhabitants of rural and urban regions of the country, supporting entrepreneurship and obtaining decent employment. The National Learning Service has been strengthened over time and today has 646 qualified training programs and 3,414 complementary education programs.

“SENA is an institution in which people who do not have the resources to access formal higher education can do so here. It is an Entity that has permeated the most ignored social structures of this country”, says Londoño Ulloa.

On the other hand, thanks to the labor intermediation of the Public Employment Agency of SENA and the articulation with the business sector, in the last 18 years more than four million labor relations have been generated in all the regions of Colombia. Within its mission and expansion projects, SENA has managed to obtain close to 182 strategic alliances comprised of agreements, memorandums of understanding, letters of intent and international projects, among others, benefiting 92,487 people trained and trained in the execution of alliances with international cooperators.

