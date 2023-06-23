Home » 66 years educating Colombians
News

66 years educating Colombians

by admin
66 years educating Colombians

“More than 60 million people have been trained in our institution, which educates young people in training for work, which is at the service of the Colombian people”says the general director of SENA, Jorge Eduardo Londoño Ulloa.

They have spent six decades training the inhabitants of rural and urban regions of the country, supporting entrepreneurship and obtaining decent employment. The National Learning Service has been strengthened over time and today has 646 qualified training programs and 3,414 complementary education programs.

“SENA is an institution in which people who do not have the resources to access formal higher education can do so here. It is an Entity that has permeated the most ignored social structures of this country”, says Londoño Ulloa.

On the other hand, thanks to the labor intermediation of the Public Employment Agency of SENA and the articulation with the business sector, in the last 18 years more than four million labor relations have been generated in all the regions of Colombia. Within its mission and expansion projects, SENA has managed to obtain close to 182 strategic alliances comprised of agreements, memorandums of understanding, letters of intent and international projects, among others, benefiting 92,487 people trained and trained in the execution of alliances with international cooperators.

See also  Companies exposed to the clans: Salerno is tinged with purple - breaking latest news

You may also like

Real Madrid – Rodrygo: “Hope Ancelotti comes to...

Justice and peace professional

This is the new office of Juan Diego...

Pilgrimage from monastery to monastery 370 kilometers across...

the latest report shows the perfection of the...

How deep did the Titanic sink?

For the sake of the environment: Rewe publishes...

Karachi: Chief of Pakistan’s first air taxi, Imran...

Authorities redouble operations in Buenaventura

Construction sites on the B75 in Huchting: full...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy