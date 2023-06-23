The conflict between Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the “Wagner” military formation, and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is gaining momentum. Today, the so-called press service of Wagner published an interview in which the owner of Chvk Wagner told why the war was needed.

According to Prigozhin, the full-scale Russian invasion began not to “denazify” and “demilitarize” Ukraine, or even to return Russian territories, but to satisfy the ambitions of individual people. Prigozhin placed all the blame for the start of the war on the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, and the Russian oligarchs.

“The war was necessary so that a bunch of creatures would just trade and promote themselves, showing what a strong army they are. In order for Shoigu to receive a marshal (and this decree was already ready), he received the second star of the Hero. Because he really wanted to go down in history as a great Tuvan military leader who became twice a Hero and a marshal actually in peacetime.” – saying handsome.

According to Putin’s “cook”, the war was also needed by the oligarchs – “the clan that actually rules Russia today.”

“So, the second goal of the operation was to appoint Medvedchuk as the president of Ukraine (Viktor Medvedchuk is a pro-Russian politician, the leader of the banned OPZH party and Putin’s best man, who was given to the Russians in exchange for the defenders of Azovstal. — Author) », – saying handsome.

He recalled that after Medvedchuk came to power, all Ukrainian assets were planned to be divided between representatives of the same “oligarchic clan”: “They stole bundles in Donbas, but they wanted more.”

Prigozhin confirmed that after the capture of the Ukrainian regions, their looting began – machinery, metal, equipment and other things were taken “toward Russia”.

“Our “holy war” with those who insult the Russian people, who try to humiliate them, has turned into a racket, or rather, into racketeering, raised to the rank of law, to the rank of national ideology.” he added.

It will be recalled that earlier it became known that farmers in the temporarily occupied territories of the Ukrainian South have the opportunity to export goods only to the Crimea, but this is also associated with a number of risks and difficulties. After all, the occupiers demand payment for the opportunity to pass the checkpoints. Many are simply afraid to do it. Therefore, in order to somehow stay afloat, you have to sell the product even cheaper than the cost price.

74

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

