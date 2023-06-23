Aids, on social media kids don’t talk about prevention

Young people talk little about AIDS: it’s not a topic of conversation on social media. Yet it is important that information circulates and awareness rises because despite advances in prevention, diagnosis and treatment, this disease continues to pose a public health challenge.

“There is a contagion every four hours and more than 30,000 people in Italy do not know they are infected with HIV. Half of those who discover themselves infected receive the diagnosis of advanced disease”, recalled the president of Anlaids Lazio, Gianluca DeMarchi, during the Anlaids Charity Dinner, an event hosted by the Baths of Diocletian in Rome to raise funds for targeted communication on the subject for young people. An evening attended by 300 guests including institutions, stakeholders and personalities from the world of entertainment, culture and fashion. From the cast of “Mine Vaganti” to that of “Everything asks for salvation”, from Barbara D’Urso to Sarah Felberbaum, from Valeria Golino to Alessandro Preziosi. Anlaids, founded in 1985, is the first association in Italy to deal with HIV prevention and information.

Two hundred thousand euros were raised for the “school project”, an education, information and prevention campaign aimed at secondary schools in the Lazio Region, which involved thousands of students in dozens of schools in Rome, Latina and Viterbo. But also to the “Let’s do it quickly” campaign to promote awareness of and access to the rapid salivary test, through non-health structures, such as the Anlaids Lazio office.

It is a free test that in twenty minutes is able to tell a person if he is HIV positive, which is still little known. As emerges from a research carried out by SocialCom with the support of Social Data, which analyzed the conversations on social networks of young people (18-34 years) to understand how much and how people talk about AIDS/HIV and what can be done to encourage greater information.

The study compared HIV/AIDS mentions and interactions with other diseases and found that Covid-19 (1.9 million mentions) is still the most talked about disease, followed by cancer (757,000 mentions ) and from the flu (356,000). “Hiv/Aids has recorded a significantly lower number of mentions and interactions”, it is noted in the summary document of the analysis, which states that this figure is worrying “regarding the state of information on HIV prevention, since the ‘HIV is still often associated with prejudice, stigma and discrimination’

For AIDS, there were 51,000 intertwined conversations and 6 million correlated interactions. They embrace both medical and personal, social and political aspects; they often focus on topics such as prevention, sex education and experience. On Facebook and Twitter much more than on Instagram and TikTok, where the average age is lower.

Data that make us reflect on the state of information related to the prevention of the virus. “It is precisely to the young and very young that we direct our attention because the lack of media attention has contributed to the circulation of incorrect information and to an underdimensioning of the risk of transmission of the virus and to the consequences in which those who contract it incur”, says De Marchi. To increase awareness, targeted awareness campaigns would be needed that also involve social networks.