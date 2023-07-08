69-Year-Old Woman Killed by Alligator Attack in South Carolina

Woman Killed by Alligator in South Carolina Identified as Holly Jenkins

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA – In a tragic incident on Tuesday, a 69-year-old woman was killed by an alligator while walking her dog near a neighborhood lagoon on Hilton Head Island. Authorities have confirmed that Holly Jenkins was the victim who suffered both drowning and blunt force trauma as a result of the attack.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources stated that the 10-foot alligator “got hooked” while Jenkins was walking near the lagoon. The incident was reported on Friday by WTOC-11. The local coroner officially identified Jenkins as the victim.

A necropsy report conducted by the department showed no evidence of anyone feeding the alligator. Following the incident, the alligator was euthanized and removed from the lagoon. It remains unclear whether the alligator bites occurred before or after Jenkins’ death, according to the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.

This tragic incident marks the second deadly alligator attack in Beaufort County within the past year, according to the local sheriff’s office. The state Department of Natural Resources reminds the public that feeding alligators is illegal and can lead them to associate humans with food.

The department also recommends swimming only in designated areas and avoiding swimming during the morning and evening, when alligators are most actively hunting for prey. Maintaining a safe distance of 3 meters from the water, where alligators typically hunt, is considered a “good starting point” for ensuring safety.

As Hilton Head Island attracts many visitors and outdoor enthusiasts, authorities are urging the public to exercise caution and remain vigilant while near bodies of water. The incident serves as a tragic reminder of the potential dangers associated with wildlife encounters.

The community is mourning the loss of Holly Jenkins and offering condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time. The incident has sparked discussions about the need for increased vigilance and adherence to safety guidelines when living or visiting areas with a high alligator population.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

