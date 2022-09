The carabiniere against the pregnancy test required of those who want to enter the Arma or make internal career changes. To raise the controversy is Gina Perottinational secretary of the Italian union carabinieri (Usic), head of the Equal Opportunities department: “In an anachronistic way, the Ministry of Defense still asks women for the pregnancy test in the competition notices, also for participation in internal competitions lasting of a few weeks, considering it as a disabling disease “.