Three people have died as a result of a “pneumonia of unknown origin», While in all 9 people were diagnosed. To communicate it is louis medina ruizMinister of Health of the Argentine province of Tucumán. Who told the local press: «Patients have in common a severe respiratory condition with bilateral pneumonia and compromised radiographs very similar to Coronavirus. But this is excluded ». Not only Covid-19, but also influenza e Hantavirus they would not be the cause of these pneumonia. Patients were tested for more than 30 possible causes. The results are being analyzed at the Malbran Institute of Buenos Aires. The Tucuman health center, on the other hand, was isolated as a precaution.

The 9 infected

The 9 infected were all found in the same health center and 8 of these are part of the health staff. Among them, a 45-year-old nurse and a 68-year-old doctor lost their lives. The third victim, on the other hand, is one 70 year old woman who had just been operated on at the gallbladder clinic. The first patients would have developed symptoms between 18 and 22 August and according to Minister Ruiz, the 70-year-old could be the “patient zero“. However, as it reports German waveaccording to Hector Salepresident of the Faculty of Medicine of Tucuman, there would still be “no evidence of person-to-person transmission“. Hypothesis also rejected by Miguel Ferre Contreras, medical secretary of the provincial health system, who points out that “the clinical situation has been going on for more than a week. No secondary cases have appeared ». As reported The nation, no one else, outside the facility, would in fact have experienced the same symptoms. «We can say that we are dealing with a virus that it is not circulating in the community».

Under observation

Health authorities are also analyzing the water system of the structure, in addition to the unit of air conditioning. In this way it will be possible to determine whether these pneumonias have a toxic or environmental origin. At the moment the bacterium of the legionella remains the main suspect, as it may have accumulated in the air duct. As reported by the Telegraphthe team of intelligence on the epidemics of European Center for Disease Control has been monitoring the group of cases for a few days now. Me too’Oms is aware of the situation. The teacher Devi Sridharpresident of global health at the University of Edinburgh, called this situation ‘obviously worrying“. Stressing that “we still need key information on the transmission and the cause”.

