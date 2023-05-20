Home » 7.1 earthquake shakes Pacific Ocean east of Caledonia
7.1 earthquake shakes Pacific Ocean east of Caledonia

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded this Saturday in the Pacific Ocean, east of New Caledonia, by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a day after another strong earthquake shook the area.

The epicenter was located 35 kilometers deep and about 300 kilometers east of the New Caledonia archipelago, he said.

The waves caused by the telluric movement are expected to be less than 0.3 meters, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center specified in its most recent update.

The waves could reach the islands of Fiji, Kiribati, Vanuatu and Wallis and Futuna in the Pacific, it said, after issuing a warning for coasts located less than 300 kilometers from the epicenter.

On Friday, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake in the same area forced people on several Pacific islands to take refuge at higher ground for fear of tidal waves. The tsunami alert was lifted a few hours later.

