7/24 China Scan participates in China’s A-share market

Beijing│Daxing Airport has carried out more than 150,000 flights this year

Since the beginning of this year, the overall operation of Beijing Daxing International Airport has steadily recovered, and passenger and cargo flights and international routes have rapidly recovered. As of July 18, Daxing Airport has carried out more than 150,000 flights this year, transported nearly 20 million passengers, and transported more than 100,000 tons of cargo and mail.

Shanxi│The first flexible solar wing satellite lifts off

The Shanxi Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center successfully launched the Yinhe 03 satellite into space on the 23rd and entered the predetermined orbit. The satellite is the first satellite in mainland China to use flexible solar wings. The thickness of the single-layer flexible solar panel of its “flexible wings” is only 0.1 cm, which is not only easy to store, but also has a larger area for the same weight to absorb more solar energy.

Sichuan│Argentine Consulate General finalized Chengdu

The Argentine government recently announced that based on the close bilateral relations between the two countries and the growing demands of Argentine nationals abroad, it has decided to open a consulate general in Chengdu to further strengthen bilateral trade and cultural ties and promote the national image of Argentina in the region. The consular area of ​​the Consulate General covers Sichuan, Guizhou, Shaanxi, Yunnan and Chongqing.

Yunnan│ASEAN fruit import volume soars by 16.6% year-on-year

According to statistics from Kunming Customs, from January to June this year, a total of 485,000 tons of fruit were imported from ASEAN countries, an annual increase of 16.6%; the value of the goods was 10.48 billion yuan, an annual increase of 42.3%. This year, with the growth of domestic fruit consumption demand in the mainland, Hekou Port has newly imported four products including Thai durian, Thai mangosteen, Lao passion fruit, and Lao pomelo.

Registration for Zhejiang│Hangzhou Asian Games reaches a new high

The 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou will open on September 23. The competition registration work has recently ended. The number of athletes registered for this time has reached more than 12,500, which is the largest in history. More than 600 athletes from 6 delegations from mainland China and Thailand have signed up. The most registered project is track and field, a total of 43 delegations signed up.

Anhui│summer resort sparks tourism boom

Many places in the mainland have experienced continuous high temperatures this year, and many summer resorts in Anhui have also set off a tourist boom. The Ctrip platform recently announced that Huangshan Scenic Area, Jiuhua Mountain, and Taohuatan are all the first choices for tourism. In the first half of this year, nearly 123 million people booked tourism products in Anhui, and the total order transaction volume was 17.843 billion yuan, 1.46 times and 1.59 times that of the same period in 2019, respectively.

Henan│Global Invention Conference More than 3,000 students competed

The China Regional Finals of the 2023 Global Invention Conference was held at the Zhengzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center on the 22nd. The theme of the competition was “Science and Technology Create the Future”. There were more than 3,000 young students aged 7 to 18, and more than 1,400 inventions full of whimsical ideas competed on the same stage.

Steadily increasing proportion of renewable energy power generation

The National Energy Administration of the Mainland recently announced that in the first half of this year, the newly installed capacity of renewable energy power generation in the mainland was 109 million kilowatts, accounting for 77% of the country’s newly installed capacity. In the first half of the year, the country’s renewable energy power generation reached 1.34 trillion kWh, of which hydropower generated 516.6 billion kWh the most, followed by wind power with 462.8 billion kWh, and the proportion of renewable energy power generation gradually increased.

