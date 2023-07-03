7/4 China Scan participates in China’s A-share market

Henan│SAIC Zhengzhou new energy battery project started

The power battery project of SAIC Zhengzhou New Energy Power Production Base was officially launched recently, and the location is located in Zhengzhou Economic Development Zone. The total investment of the project is RMB 2 billion (the same below), and 300,000 sets of power batteries will be built. After the project is put into production, the annual output value will exceed 10 billion yuan, which will further improve the layout of Henan’s new energy vehicle industry chain.

Jiangsu│Book Fair opened with more than 80,000 visitors in two days

The five-day 13th Jiangsu Book Fair is being held in Suzhou. Its opening two days (July 1st and 2nd) attracted a total of 86,000 visitors. The total area of ​​the main exhibition area of ​​the book fair is 25,000 square meters, and there are more than ten exhibition halls and exhibition areas, including the theme hall of “carrying out the new journey of the 20 Great Endeavor” and Jiangsu Boutique Hall, and more than 200,000 kinds of books are exhibited and sold.

Shanghai│Luxury house sold at a sky-high price of 158 million RMB

The penthouse duplex apartment on Zhongshan South Road, Shanghai was sold on JD.com’s real estate auction platform on July 1 at a price of RMB 158 million (the same below). The residence is located on the 25th floor of Building Wang No. 7, Huangpuwan Building, Greentown, with a construction area of ​​458.78 square meters meters, overlooking the cityscape of Lujiazui, the transaction price was 26.4% higher than the starting price of 125 million yuan.

Guangdong│Shantou International Textile City starts construction

Shantou International Textile City started construction on the 3rd, with a planned total investment of RMB 30.5 billion and a total planned land area of ​​5,000 mu, including the Global Textile Purchasing Center and the Textile Industrial Park. , to create a new industrial carrier and a complete industrial chain integrating production and manufacturing, industrial services, procurement transactions, and smart logistics.

Macau│Gaming revenue surged 513.9% in June

Macau’s gaming revenue increased significantly in June. According to data from the Macau Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, gaming revenue during the period increased by 513.9% compared with the same period in 2022 to 15.2 billion patacas. UBS released a report stating that the average daily gambling revenue was about 507 million patacas, in line with market expectations. From January to June, Macao’s gaming revenue increased by 205.1% year-on-year to 80.1 billion patacas.

Hainan│Duty-free shopping festival issues 20 million RMB consumption coupons

In order to promote the rapid recovery of duty-free shopping on outlying islands, Hainan will hold the 2nd Hainan International Outlying Islands Duty-Free Shopping Festival in 2023, which will last for two months (from the end of June to August). During the shopping festival, various themed promotions will be launched successively, and RMB 20 million tax-free shopping government consumption coupons will be issued.

Inner Mongolia│Hohhot builds a computing power hub node

Inner Mongolia has abundant energy, cool climate, obvious location advantages, and complete industrial foundation. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the Mainland plans to build Hohhot into a national computing power hub node, build a national-level Internet backbone direct connection point, and strengthen the development of green computing power and the application of green computing power technology innovation.

Lu University graduates will hit new highs this year

The number of college graduates in mainland China has been increasing year after year, and the number of college graduates in 2023 will reach a record high of 11.58 million. In an environment where the economic recovery is not as expected and consumption is downgraded, this huge group of newcomers will soon face the most difficult job hunting moment in history. Even though the government is committed to launching various employment promotion measures, the actual benefits are still quite limited.

