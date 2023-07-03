Kaleth Morales’s son spoke about his family’s musical support

In an interview for a youtuber, Samuel Morales, son of the late vallenato singer Kaleth Morales, He told details about his relationship with his maternal and paternal family.

The theme decided to focus specifically on the musical support he has had from the two families. The interviewer asked: “How has the support been from Los K Morales?”.

To this, Samuel mentioned that although his relationship with his paternal family is good, in terms of musical support, he hasdo difficult. according to the young, The K Morales have not wanted to help him to boost your career.

“I have a good relationship with my father’s family, but in terms of the musical part it has been complicated. Regarding my grandfather, Miguel Morales, when my dad wanted to start music he didn’t want to, then it was my dad’s accident, and that’s where he died. That hit my grandfather and grandmother very hard.“, he pointed.

He also revealed that his grandfather Miguel told him to try music, however, he did not think that he would take his advice. “He was the one who He said to try the musicbut when he saw that it was serious, that he was materializing it, he was terrified”.

It is worth mentioning that in December 2021, Samuel released his first song ‘Bluntly’.

