7-year-old girl was sexually abused by her stepfather in Arauca – news

In the San Martín de Arauquita neighborhood, a violent death was recorded in the “Poker” commercial establishment, located by the exit to the municipality of Saravena.

The man, a victim of hitmen, was identified as Terry Stiven Mora Ramos, who was in the place conversing with other people and when he walked to the bathroom area, he was attacked by the armed man, who shot him several times, causing his death. death on the spot.

After the crime, the subjects fled in an unknown direction; shortly after, authorities and staff from a funeral home arrived, who after the urgent acts transferred the body to the municipal morgue at the San Lorenzo hospital.

Mora Ramos was the son of Teófilo Mora and Raquel Ramos, residents of Arauquita, he was also the father of three children.

