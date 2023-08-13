70 percent take holiday photos and videos with their smartphones

The group photo in front of the Eiffel Tower or the breathtaking view of the mountain peaks should not be missing as a holiday souvenir. Most use their smartphone or tablet to take holiday photos. This was the result of a representative survey by the digital association Bitkom among 1,002 people.

70 percent reach for the smartphone

The question was how often smartphones, tablets, digital and action cameras, drones and analogue cameras are used for holiday photos and videos. 70 percent of those surveyed stated that they take photos and videos with their smartphones while on vacation. 55 percent often use their smartphones for this, 15 percent occasionally. 26 percent use the tablet to take vacation photos, 5 percent of them often, 21 percent now and then.

“The smartphone has established itself as number one for photos. Not only is it usually quickly to hand, most models are now equipped with high-quality cameras and intelligent software that further improves the image quality,” says Dr. Sebastian Klöß, Head of Consumer Technology at Bitkom.

Drone beats analog camera

12 percent use digital cameras for their travel photos and videos, 5 percent of them frequently, 7 percent occasionally. Action cameras follow closely behind with a total of 11 percent. 4 percent take their shots with a drone. Only 2 percent still rely on the analogue camera, which is being phased out.

