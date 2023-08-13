Home » La Liga reports Paris Saint-Germain to the EU Commission
Sports

La Liga reports Paris Saint-Germain to the EU Commission

by admin
La Liga reports Paris Saint-Germain to the EU Commission

The Spanish professional football league is again taking action against the French champions Paris Saint-Germain. The league has filed a complaint with the European Commission, La Liga announced on Saturday, because it believes that the subsidies the club receives from the Emirate of Qatar “distort the market and violate the EU regulation on foreign subsidies”. .

It’s not the first time the Spanish league has cracked down on top European clubs funded with foreign money. In June 2022, the organization led by Javier Tebas filed a complaint with the European Football Union (UEFA) against PSG for alleged breaches of financial regulations. A similar complaint had already been filed against Manchester City in April 2022.

See also  Serie A: Turin-Bologna 1-0 - Football

You may also like

Brindisi, the agreement with JP Macura could fail

Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Riyadh to Victory in Overtime,...

Juventus-Atalanta 0-0, the highlights of the friendly

Davidson Spilková is in 61st place at the...

Neymar’s Potential Move to Saudi Arabia Threatens Barcelona...

Italian Cup draw 2023 2024: dates and matches

Swinging into Competition: The 2023 Guangxi Youth Tennis...

Football: Leipzig steals the show from Bayern in...

Coppa Italia: Cagliari ahead in extra time, 2-1...

Canadian Open 2023: Iga Swiatek loses semi-final to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy