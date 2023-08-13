La Liga reports Paris Saint-Germain to the EU Commission

The Spanish professional football league is again taking action against the French champions Paris Saint-Germain. The league has filed a complaint with the European Commission, La Liga announced on Saturday, because it believes that the subsidies the club receives from the Emirate of Qatar “distort the market and violate the EU regulation on foreign subsidies”. .

It’s not the first time the Spanish league has cracked down on top European clubs funded with foreign money. In June 2022, the organization led by Javier Tebas filed a complaint with the European Football Union (UEFA) against PSG for alleged breaches of financial regulations. A similar complaint had already been filed against Manchester City in April 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

