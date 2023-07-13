Home » Rafinha Rejects Offer from Saudi Arabia, Commits to Barcelona
The Spanish media is reportig that Barcelona winger Rafinha has turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, reaffirming his commitment to stay at the Spanish club this summer. Despite the tempting deal, the Brazilian player has made it clear that he has no intention of leaving Barcelona and has closed the option of a move to the Premier League.

According to the reports, Rafinha, who has attracted interest from clubs like Newcastle United, is determined to prove himself at Barcelona and become a key player under new manager Harvey. Despite rumors of a potential sale to generate profit, the player believes he can make significant progress and contribute more to the team.

This is not the first time Rafinha has rejected offers from other clubs. Earlier in the transfer window, he had also declined approaches from two English clubs. The winger has had his fair share of doubts and criticism at Barcelona, but he seems determined to prove himself and silence his critics.

Rafinha has reportedly had discussions with manager Harvey, who sees potential in the player and envisions a significant role for him in the upcoming season. The Brazilian is looking to play more and improve his goal-scoring abilities after a year of adaptation.

It remains to be seen if any more offers will come Rafinha’s way in the coming weeks, but for now, it appears he is fully focused on staying at Barcelona and making the most of the opportunities presented to him.

