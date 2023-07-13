Long-Awaited RPG ‘Xuanyuan Sword Beyond the Clouds and Mountains’ Finally Arrives on Steam Platform

The highly anticipated RPG role-playing game “Xuanyuan Sword Beyond the Clouds and Mountains” is finally coming to the Steam platform on July 26. Developed by the renowned DOMO team, the “Xuanyuan Sword” series has captivated gamers since its release in December 1999. The game takes players on an immersive journey across the Eurasian continent, incorporating Chinese and Western mythology into a rich and engaging storyline.

Excitement among fans reached new heights when Daewoo Information, the game’s producer, announced a 15% discount during the first week of the game’s launch on Steam. Additionally, players can expect a visual upgrade as the screen ratio has been adjusted from the original 4:3 to the more modern 16:9 format. This enhancement aims to provide a more immersive gaming experience for players on the Steam platform.

The announcement of “Xuanyuan Sword Beyond the Clouds and Mountains” coming to Steam has stirred up a flurry of anticipation among players. Many expressed their delight and relief after waiting for the game’s arrival for so long. Comments flooded the official community boards, with players exclaiming their excitement for the Chinese chapter supplementary version and their eagerness to support the game. The optimized screen ratio was also appreciated by fans, further adding to their anticipation.

Despite the eagerly awaited release, there have been some concerns among players. Since the game is a direct transplant of the old version, some players expressed their hope for a complete remake of “Xuanyuan Sword, Beyond the Clouds and Mountains.” They argue that while the classic is timeless, a refresh in terms of graphics and gameplay could enhance the overall experience.

Nevertheless, with the announcement of the game’s availability on Steam, fans of the “Xuanyuan Sword” series can finally rejoice. The Steam version promises improved visuals, controller support, and an enriched gaming experience. It also includes new episodes from the Chinese chapter previously exclusive to the mobile version. For foreign players interested in exploring Chinese mythology through gaming, this release offers an opportunity to dive into a captivating world in a language they are familiar with.

As the countdown to July 26 begins, fans eagerly await the chance to embark on a remarkable adventure in “Xuanyuan Sword Beyond the Clouds and Mountains” on the Steam platform. With its unique blend of history, mythology, and captivating gameplay, this classic RPG is expected to win the hearts of gamers once again.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

