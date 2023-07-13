The Importance of Serotonin-Rich Foods for a Good Night’s Sleep during Hot Summer Nights

Warm Summer Nights: Foods to Help you Rest Well

B. Fiorillo | July 13, 2023

As temperatures continue to soar above 40°, the scorching heat and humidity not only make daily activities more tiring but can also cause insomnia. However, there is a valid solution to improve the quality and duration of sleep – nutrition. Nutritionist Daniela Vitiello suggests a list of foods that can increase serotonin, a precursor of melatonin, an important hormone that regulates the sleep-wake rhythm.

Serotonin, as explained by Vitiello, performs vital functions in our body, including regulating mood, appetite, and sleep. It is a hormone synthesized in the brain from the essential amino acid tryptophan. Because it is not produced by the body, it must be obtained through the diet. Serotonin is mainly present in the intestine and circulates through the blood, where it is absorbed by platelets and the central nervous system. This hormone not only helps us feel happier, less anxious, and less depressed but also promotes sleep as it is a precursor of melatonin.

To increase serotonin levels, Vitiello recommends incorporating foods rich in tryptophan, along with Omega 3, magnesium, and zinc, into the diet. These foods include:

1. Eggs: Especially egg yolks, which are rich in tryptophan, along with other beneficial nutrients.

2. Nuts and Seeds: Studies show that consuming a handful of nuts a day can reduce the risk of cancer, heart disease, and respiratory problems.

3. Dark Chocolate: Rich in tryptophan, antioxidants, and theobromine, dark chocolate has a stimulating effect on mood.

4. Milk and Dairy Products: These not only contain tryptophan but also aid in the production of melatonin.

5. Lean Meat: White meat helps regulate mood and increases tryptophan levels in the brain.

6. Legumes: Chickpeas, lentils, beans, and soy are among the foods richest in tryptophan.

7. Fish: Oily fish such as salmon and mackerel are excellent sources of tryptophan and Omega 3.

8. Green Leafy Vegetables: Broccoli and spinach, rich in vitamins and minerals, influence emotional states and cognitive functions.

9. Fruits: All fruits help increase tryptophan levels, with bananas, dates, kiwis, and orange and red fruits being especially beneficial.

10. Whole Grains: Oats, wheat, and brown rice are essential for increasing tryptophan levels in the body.

However, Vitiello warns against consuming junk food or “comfort foods” that can disturb sleep. While they may provide temporary satisfaction, they have long-term negative effects on health. Instead, she advises indulging in a small portion of extra dark chocolate or an ice cream to relieve anxiety, stress, and promote sleep. These treats can be safely incorporated into a balanced diet.

As the temperature climbs and sleep becomes elusive, it’s important to pay attention to our diet. By increasing the intake of serotonin-boosting foods and avoiding sleep-disturbing junk food, we can improve our ability to rest well on these hot summer nights.

So remember, choose your meals wisely and enjoy a good night’s sleep even during scorching summer nights!

