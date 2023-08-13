Home » Weather forecast for August 13 | Weather forecast
Minimum morning temperature from 10°C to 17°C, maximum from 29°C to 32°C.

On Sunday in Serbia after a fresh morning, mostly sunny during the day and a little warmer than on Saturday. The heat starts in the afternoon. Wind weak northeast. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 10°C to 17°C, maximum from 29°C to 32°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 18°C ​​to 23°C.

White City: Sunny on Sunday and even warmer than Saturday. Wind weak northeast. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 17°C, and maximum around 31°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 23°C.

Niš: Sunny on Sunday and even warmer than Saturday. Wind weak northeast. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 14°C, and maximum around 31°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: On Sunday after a fresh morning, mostly sunny during the day and a little warmer than Saturday. The heat starts in the afternoon. Wind weak northeast or changeable. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 10°C to 12°C, maximum from 30°C to 31°C. In Zlatibor and Tara, sunny and maximum around 25°C at 1000 m above sea level.

VOJVODINA: Mostly sunny on Sunday and a little warmer than Saturday. The heat starts in the afternoon. Wind weak northeast or changeable. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 15°C, maximum from 30°C to 32°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 20°C to 22°C.

Novi Sad: Sunny on Sunday and even warmer than Saturday. Wind weak northeast. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 14°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 32°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 22°C.

Subotica: Sunny on Sunday and even warmer than Saturday. Wind weak northeast. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 15°C, and maximum around 32°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm 21°C.

Weather for the next days: Mostly sunny and hot on Monday. The wind is weak from the east and south-east, moderate south-east in the maritime and Danube regions. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 19°C, maximum from 31°C to 34°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 20°C to 24°C.

Next week very warm and mostly sunny, but with daytime cloud development on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with less frequent occurrence of short-lived local thundershowers. Maximum temperatures above 30°C, but not above 35°C, according to today’s forecast.

